Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,243 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $249.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.89 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

