Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SailPoint Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,166 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,420,000 after buying an additional 100,462 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,075,000 after buying an additional 49,470 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after buying an additional 345,956 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,056,000 after buying an additional 71,257 shares during the period.

NYSE SAIL opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 1.83. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $519,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $103,013.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,913 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,099 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

