Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $6.22 Million Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 147.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,745 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Model N by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 61,405 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Model N by 107,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $65,096.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,216 shares of company stock valued at $823,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MODN stock opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 0.94. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

