Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 519.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. TheStreet downgraded Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.67 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

