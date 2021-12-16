Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,275,300. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

