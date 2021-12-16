Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Amundi purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 138.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after acquiring an additional 468,358 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $44,250,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,200,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,679,000 after acquiring an additional 274,353 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 26.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,189,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,080,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.88.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $193.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.07. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.