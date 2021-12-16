Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,614 Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Quidel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Quidel by 58.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Quidel by 3.2% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Quidel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $150.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of -0.24. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $265.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.37.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

