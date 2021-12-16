Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Short Interest Up 84.4% in November

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,700 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the November 15th total of 140,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 455,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,695,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the third quarter worth $118,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zhangmen Education in the second quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Zhangmen Education in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZME opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Zhangmen Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90.

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.75 million during the quarter.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

