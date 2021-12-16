Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $598.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $568.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $363.00 and a one year high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

