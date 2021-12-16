Zealium Market Capitalization Reaches $19,889.30 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $19,889.30 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000058 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00043078 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

