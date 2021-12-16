Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $19.53

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.53, but opened at $21.01. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 590 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $966.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.31) by $1.70. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 371.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

