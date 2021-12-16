Zano Hits One Day Trading Volume of $474,663.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $2.29 or 0.00004676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $25.10 million and $474,663.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,977,542 coins and its circulating supply is 10,948,042 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

