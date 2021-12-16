Zai Lab’s (ZLAB) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in a report published on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ZLAB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $54.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.17. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. On average, analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,914,000 after buying an additional 853,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 232.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,274,000 after buying an additional 3,285,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,536,000 after buying an additional 1,037,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,050,000 after buying an additional 83,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,962,000 after buying an additional 145,394 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

