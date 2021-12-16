Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) to Buy

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDRA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 2,455.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 4,407.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,709,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 128,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

