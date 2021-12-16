Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) to “Buy”

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADMA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

ADMA traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 160,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,119. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $234.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.24. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Young Kwon purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and have sold 1,112,505 shares valued at $1,393,806. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 174,852 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,953 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 860,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 311,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

