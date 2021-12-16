Zacks Investment Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $719.96 million, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.97.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

