Zacks Investment Research Downgrades iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Hold

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on ICAD. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,539. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $170.49 million, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Ross Carter bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 and have sold 38,750 shares worth $376,625. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iCAD by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iCAD by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

