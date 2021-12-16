Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

FTK opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. Flotek Industries has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 29.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 46.6% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 86,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 25.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 86,196 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 520,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 110,800 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 11.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,387,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 144,126 shares during the period. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flotek Industries (FTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.