Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) to Hold

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Get Credicorp alerts:

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

NYSE BAP traded up $5.73 on Thursday, reaching $114.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,830. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.16.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credicorp (BAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.