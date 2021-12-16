Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Post Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. Boston Beer posted earnings of $2.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $16.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.72 to $17.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $782.40.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after buying an additional 200,086 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after buying an additional 176,197 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,219,000 after buying an additional 143,528 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after buying an additional 129,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after buying an additional 94,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded up $6.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $524.93. 215,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,260. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $669.99. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $435.12 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

