Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.97. Regency Centers reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Compass Point lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

REG traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $72.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.35. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $78.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.05%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,063 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Regency Centers by 181.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

