Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will report $104.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.57 million and the lowest is $103.60 million. Quantum posted sales of $98.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $394.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $400.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $432.46 million, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $440.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

NASDAQ QMCO traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,963. The company has a market capitalization of $320.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. Quantum has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

In related news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $45,025.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quantum by 17.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 140,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 281,692 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 73.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 112,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,695 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 40.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 22.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

