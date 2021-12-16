Zacks: Brokerages Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to announce $15.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $15.62 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $14.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $58.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.70 billion to $59.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $61.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.38 billion to $64.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.58.

Shares of HCA traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.74. 53,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.00. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $156.43 and a 52-week high of $263.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,755,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 674,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,494,000 after acquiring an additional 334,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

