Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to announce sales of $53.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.80 million and the lowest is $53.05 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $54.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $215.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.53 million to $216.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $210.03 million, with estimates ranging from $206.56 million to $213.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.36. 269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,130. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $18,422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

