Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.89 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report sales of $76.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $82.05 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $46.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $277.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.34 billion to $282.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $302.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $286.57 billion to $315.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $259.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,454,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,031,000 after purchasing an additional 204,808 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.6% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. TNF LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $2,380,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 173,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

