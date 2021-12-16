Zacks: Brokerages Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.01. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.86.

Shares of AWI stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

