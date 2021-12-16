Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.29 Million

Brokerages forecast that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will announce $41.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.00 million and the lowest is $40.54 million. Zynex reported sales of $25.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $131.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.48 million to $131.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $179.58 million, with estimates ranging from $164.80 million to $194.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.42 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZYXI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of ZYXI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,564. Zynex has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $345.37 million, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 49.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 238,650 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 208,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after buying an additional 85,473 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

