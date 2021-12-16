Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.96 Billion

Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will report sales of $7.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.19 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $24.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.29 billion to $24.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $41.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $44.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($8.16) EPS.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.50. 14,834,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,501,688. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $63.70.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

