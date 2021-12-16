Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce sales of $8.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.75 billion. Travelers Companies reported sales of $8.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $34.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.31 billion to $34.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $35.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.51 billion to $36.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,701,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 907.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRV opened at $158.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $133.12 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.48 and a 200 day moving average of $155.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

