Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Billion

Brokerages expect that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post sales of $4.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.95 billion and the lowest is $3.06 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $15.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.94 billion to $17.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $21.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of SUN opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $42.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

In other Sunoco news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

