Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.28 Million

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to report $51.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.30 million and the lowest is $51.20 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $37.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $185.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.15 million to $185.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $243.45 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $245.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.40.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $171,537.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $55,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,902 shares of company stock valued at $25,306,666. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 151.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 5,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,639,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $2.62 on Monday, reaching $92.67. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,466. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.76 and a beta of 1.09. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.72.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)