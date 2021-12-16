Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.68 Million

Analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will announce sales of $247.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $243.32 million and the highest is $252.04 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $244.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $862.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.70 million to $866.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $911.43 million, with estimates ranging from $899.82 million to $923.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 339,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,539. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.