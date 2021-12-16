Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.48. Monro posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Monro stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 217,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average of $59.62. Monro has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $72.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.80%.

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

