Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Announce $3.78 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to announce earnings of $3.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.21. Meta Platforms reported earnings per share of $3.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full year earnings of $13.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.64 to $14.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.28 to $16.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meta Platforms.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total value of $27,659,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,345,338 shares of company stock valued at $453,727,691 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.8% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.1% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 7,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $342.43. 219,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,916,301. The company has a market capitalization of $952.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.39. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Platforms (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.