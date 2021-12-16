Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $460.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will report $460.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $464.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $455.50 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $451.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,235,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPC stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $44.63. 310,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

