Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $354.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to report sales of $354.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $371.56 million. Driven Brands reported sales of $288.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of DRVN traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.97. 789,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 160.82.

In other Driven Brands news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $840,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 28.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after purchasing an additional 611,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Driven Brands by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Driven Brands by 14.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.