Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post sales of $181.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.10 million. Apartment Income REIT posted sales of $173.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $725.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $720.60 million to $730.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $772.77 million, with estimates ranging from $756.90 million to $788.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 854,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,697,000 after purchasing an additional 127,545 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,987,000 after purchasing an additional 121,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,482,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $614,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRC traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,280. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

