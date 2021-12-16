Zacks: Analysts Expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $4.52. Vir Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

In related news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $66,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,403. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after buying an additional 149,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after purchasing an additional 177,991 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,899,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after acquiring an additional 273,208 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.70. 19,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,628. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -1.48.

Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

