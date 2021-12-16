Zacks: Analysts Expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Post $3.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings of $3.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the lowest is $3.10. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings of $3.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $11.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $11.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $13.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after acquiring an additional 822,844 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,079,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $159.94 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $143.60 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

