Zacks: Analysts Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Post -$1.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.31) and the highest is ($1.24). Natera posted earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.31) to ($3.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $53,661.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $207,229.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,178 shares of company stock worth $14,070,791. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Natera by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 16.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its position in Natera by 8.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,973. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.93. Natera has a 12-month low of $82.63 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

