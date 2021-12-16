Zacks: Analysts Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to announce sales of $209.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $210.10 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $206.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $809.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $808.80 million to $810.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $889.50 million, with estimates ranging from $873.90 million to $910.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 850,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $258,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $223,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,818. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

