Zacks: Analysts Expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will announce sales of $47.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. Impinj reported sales of $36.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $185.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $185.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $223.20 million, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $224.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

PI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other Impinj news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $790,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $33,469.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,412,901.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,059,334 shares of company stock worth $82,819,355. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.39. 497,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,767. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $89.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.07.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

