Zacks: Analysts Expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to report $41.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.01 million. High Tide reported sales of $18.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year sales of $144.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $146.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $285.13 million, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $332.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover High Tide.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 21.02%.

HITI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of High Tide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, High Tide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

Shares of NASDAQ HITI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 376,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,861. High Tide has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HITI. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of High Tide by 83.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 142,570 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of High Tide by 314.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at about $132,000.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on High Tide (HITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.