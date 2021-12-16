Zacks: Analysts Expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.08). Enviva Partners posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enviva Partners.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.11 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%.

EVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

Shares of EVA stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.59. The company had a trading volume of 71,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80. Enviva Partners has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $73.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -460.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 20.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 35.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 53.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 20.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 211,225 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 55.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,451 shares during the period.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

