Zacks: Analysts Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to post $1.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.63. Dover reported earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $7.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research started coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Dover by 361.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $171.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $178.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

