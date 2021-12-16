Zacks: Analysts Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Earnings of $8.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to announce earnings per share of $8.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.85 and the lowest is $7.59. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings of $8.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $15.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.68 to $15.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.80 to $19.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.42.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $378.63 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $276.70 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.99 and a 200-day moving average of $393.22.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $180,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,725,941 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

