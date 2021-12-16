Zacks: Analysts Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Andrea Petro bought 2,300 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajneesh Vig bought 7,500 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $138,088 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

