Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.25. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $39.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

