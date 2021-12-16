Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.03. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Shares of NYSE COOK traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 27,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34.

In other Traeger news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

