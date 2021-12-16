Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.41 Million

Brokerages expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to announce sales of $25.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.80 million. RedHill Biopharma reported sales of $21.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year sales of $90.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.90 million to $92.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.16 million to $130.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 361.74% and a negative net margin of 114.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDHL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RedHill Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,953. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

